Influencer Faces Backlash After Making a ‘Tone Deaf’ Election Campaign Joke in New Jersey.

Followers online have chastised an influencer for playfully “running for government” during the recent New Jersey elections.

Vienna Skye, a TikToker with over 1 million followers, enraged people on social media yesterday when she posted a video stating she ran for “office” in East Brunswick. This week, the state of New Jersey held senate and assembly elections, as well as city council elections.

Skye put up “Skye for Office” campaign posters along a busy highway in her film as she talked about her “campaign.”

“You may be thinking, ‘Vienna, what the?’ since I ran for office in my small town in New Jersey,” she remarked.

“A few nosy neighbors had something to say after seeing these signs, evidently my Instagram isn’t very ‘councily,'” she said.

A screenshot of a resident’s post on an East Brunswick Facebook page expressed surprise at the hot pink placards and inquired whether anyone was aware of them. The neighbor went on to say that she googled her and only discovered her Instagram account, which has photos that are “not exactly council-ish.”

The video has received over 700,000 views in just one day, yet it has been met with criticism. Despite the fact that Skye did not run a campaign in the election, posted the video days after voting, and was not a candidate on the ballot, many people thought the idea of laughing about elections that are important to some citizens was “tone deaf.” Would you vote for me, @viennaskye? Wilson Pickett’s “Land of 1000 Dances” This year’s election in New Jersey was a close one, with Democrat Philip Murphy winning by just 2% of the vote, leaving a lot on the line for voters on both sides.

Voters in East Brunswick, where Skye resides, also voted on a seat on Town Council that was up for grabs, but the results have yet to be officially revealed. Skye, on the other hand, did not appear as an official candidate on the ballot for this, which was contested by Republicans David Herrera and Dinesh Behal.

“Ah right, treating life-changing elections as a joke for entertainment value, teehee.” “It’s so odd,” one user said.

“Should have used your platform for voter outreach regardless of whatever side you were on, but to turn a very critical corner.” This is a condensed version of the information.