Inflation Calculator: How to Keep Track of Price Increases With Inflation at an All-Time High Since 1982

Consumers in the United States are struggling to keep track of how much more they are paying for staples due to the greatest annual rate of inflation in nearly four decades.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures the cost of a wide range of goods and services, increased by 0.8 percent between October and November, according to figures issued by the US Labor Department on Friday.

However, costs for American consumers increased by 6.8% in November compared to the same month last year, indicating the challenges the US economy confronts on the road to recovery following the coronavirus pandemic. Since June 1982, this is the greatest annual inflation increase.

According to the data, energy prices have risen by a third (33.3 percent) in the last year, with a 3.5 percent increase in November.

Gasoline is 58.1 percent more expensive than it was in 2020, and food prices have risen by 6.1 percent in the same year.

The core CPI, which includes all items excluding food and energy, increased by 4.9 percent, the highest level since 1991. Food and energy prices increased at the fastest rate in at least 13 years.

The CPI Inflation Calculator, offered by the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, is a handy tool for people who want to keep track of growing costs and the ever-changing purchasing power of their hard-earned money.

Users can calculate how the cost of an item has changed over time by selecting the month and year. It demonstrates, for instance, that $1,000 in November 2020 would be worth $1,068 now.

The same website also visualizes the CPI Consumer Price Index and allows users to compare price increases over time by looking at a breakdown of prices in categories such as food, energy, and cars. This price index can be searched by area and city as well.

Inflation has been fueled by worker shortages, government stimulus programs, supply shortages at factories in the United States and abroad, and low interest rates, which economists hope will peak in the coming months and then ease.

The latest data will be taken into account by the Federal Reserve ahead of its two-day meeting next week. This is a condensed version of the information.