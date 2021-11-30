Inflation and Omicron, said to Manchin, should give Congress ’cause to pause’ on Biden’s social bill.

Senator Joe Manchin is concerned about pushing through with President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan in the face of rising inflation and a new coronavirus outbreak.

The West Virginia Democrat told reporters on Capitol Hill on Monday that there is still a lot to learn about the Omicron version. Scientists are concerned that the strain is more contagious than other varieties, but it’s unclear whether it produces more severe sickness or whether immunizations are successful in combating it. Although no cases have been reported in the United States, the variation has sparked a new round of travel restrictions around the world.

“No one knows what effect it will have, and inflation is on top of that,” Manchin said. “So all of this makes you stop and think.” Manchin, a key vote for Democrats as they try to use the Senate’s reconciliation procedure to approve a massive social safety net and climate change package, has previously called for a strategic delay on increased spending.

The centrist senator has also stated that he will not support a final bill that has a detrimental impact on the national debt or “risks hurting American households who are already suffering from historic inflation.”

The $1.75 trillion bill passed the House of Representatives on a 220-213 party-line vote earlier this month. The bill is likely to have an uphill battle in the Senate, which is evenly divided.

Universal prekindergarten funding, child care subsidies, an extension of the child tax credit, expanding Medicare to cover hearing services, and four weeks of paid family leave are all included in the House-passed version of the bill.

On Monday, Manchin repeated his objection to paid family leave being included in the package, arguing that it should be enacted as a separate bill with bipartisan support.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wants to have Biden’s signature on the Build Back Better bill before Christmas. To avert the country’s first-ever default, Congress must address the National Defense Authorization Act and raise the debt ceiling this month.

“Once this required work with the parliamentarian is completed, I will bring the president’s Build Back Better legislation to the floor so that we may pass it as quickly as possible and deliver it to the president’s desk,” Schumer said in remarks on Monday. This is a condensed version of the information.