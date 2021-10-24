Indoor Herbs that are the Easiest to Grow

Having a small herb garden right in your kitchen is a convenient way to add some fresh tastes to your home cooking.

Because many of the herbs used in cooking are native to the Mediterranean, they are natural sun lovers that demand plenty of light.

Karen Kennedy, the Herb Society of America’s (HSA) education coordinator, told The Washington Newsday, “Most culinary herbs are plants that prefer full sun.” They require the strongest light available for at least six to eight hours every day to thrive inside.

“This can be a south-facing window with direct sunshine or artificial lights (grow lights) for roughly 12 hours every day,” she noted.

Lisa Eldred Steinkopf, a houseplant specialist and author, told The Washington Newsday that growing herbs indoors without electric lights is impossible. “Herbs won’t last long in your home unless you have electric light or a south window.” Herbs grown indoors, according to Kennedy, should be planted in containers with drain holes. They should not be put too close to a frosty window or too close to a forced air heat register (which will cause them to dry up too rapidly).

When the soil starts to dry out, water the herbs. According to Kennedy, some prefer to be moist but not wet, while others prefer to dry out an inch or two beneath the soil surface.

5 of the Easiest Indoor Herbs to Grow

According to the HSA’s Kennedy, five herbs are easy to cultivate indoors with “adequate light, a warm area, and care to watering.”

Basil

The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) of the United Kingdom recommends growing this perennial herb from seed sown indoors or plants purchased in stores.

Cover your pot with a thin layer of vermiculite (a natural mineral mix) once the seeds have been sowed, and water gently before placing it in a propagator (a plastic structure with a vented or unvented lid to provide a humid, slightly warm atmosphere). You could also use a clear plastic bag fastened with an elastic band to cover the pot.

After the seeds have germinated, remove the bag or propagator and place the pot in a warm, light location, such as a sunny windowsill. It should be watered on a regular basis. This is a condensed version of the information.