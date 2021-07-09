Individuals claiming election fraud in order to get money and publicity are being investigated in Michigan.

According to the Associated Press, Michigan is investigating persons accused of making false claims regarding the 2020 presidential election in order to acquire money and exposure.

After GOP state Sen. Ed McBroom and the Senate Oversight Committee he chairs voiced concerns about erroneous claims being made about northern Antrim County’s election results, state Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, was named to conduct the probe.

Despite former President Donald Trump’s claims of rampant voter fraud, a study from the state’s election results committee released on June 23 stated that “the results match the real outcomes of the ballots cast by the people of Michigan.”

“Those presenting Antrim County as proof of a statewide plot to steal the election place all other claims and actions they make in a position of zero credibility,” the report added, without naming who should be investigated.

The report did, however, reference lawyer Matthew DePerno, whose election fraud lawsuit against the county was dismissed earlier this year by a judge.

Former state senator Patrick Colbeck was also named in the study, who branded it “shoddy.” Colbeck is asking for donations on his website to help cover his legal costs after Dominion Voting Systems threatened him with legal action over allegations of election fraud.

Election night results in Antrim County, which has a population of about 23,000 people, first showed Joe Biden defeating then-President Donald Trump. However, it was ascribed to human error rather than equipment malfunctions, and the situation was fixed. The accuracy of the results was confirmed by a hand recount.

Colbeck has demanded that the GOP senators on the panel be censured. DePerno has accused the committee of a “cover-up” in the election.

Colbeck requested funds on his website because Dominion Voting Systems threatened legal action over his bogus claims that the election was rigged using the company’s voting devices. Colbeck is accused of “knowingly fostering strife in our democracy” and requesting “exorbitant amounts of money” — over $1 million — for his company, according to Dominion.

The state Senate committee also asked the attorney general or Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to look into a statement made by a Wayne County Republican canvasser that election officials utilized badly constructed drop boxes for absentee ballots, despite the canvassing board disallowing it. This is a condensed version of the information.