Indigenous activists demand that the police shooting of a Zapotec teen with a BB gun be investigated.

The California Department of Justice (CA DOJ) has been asked to investigate the shooting murder of Gerardo Chávez Martnez, a 19-year-old Zapotec, on July 16. One of Mexico’s indigenous groups is the Zapotecs.

Martinez was apparently carrying a BB gun and may not have understood the police’s Spanish demands when he was shot and killed by authorities in Salinas, California.

Salinas City police received a call from a neighbor on July 16 at 8:01 p.m. local time reporting that Martnez had brandished a gun at him. The gun could be a BB gun, but the neighbor indicated it could potentially be a small-caliber pistol, according to the police department.

According to a statement made by the activist group Indigenous Communities in Leadership, Martnez did not speak English and did not have a complete command of Spanish (Cielo). As a result, he may have misunderstood police orders to leave his house and put down his pistol.

He could also have been inebriated or under the influence of narcotics. Police attempted to locate his home phone number in order to speak with him, but were unable to do so. Before his final meeting with the cops, he left the house twice. Cielo claimed that when he raised his arms in front of officers, he was still holding the gun. According to The Yucatan Times, Officer Mario Reyes then shot him three times, killing him.

The California Department of Justice is required by state law to investigate any fatal police shootings of unarmed individuals. The California Department of Justice, on the other hand, has refused to investigate, claiming that the BB pistol seemed real and was capable of inflicting injury, according to the police statement. As a result, the California Department of Justice does not consider Martnez to be an unarmed person.

“We’re just worried that he won’t get justice and that the incident won’t be thoroughly investigated.” Vice News spoke with Cesar Lara, policy and program coordinator for the social justice group Motivating Individual Leadership for Public Advancement (MILPA).

MILPA has requested that the California Department of Justice launch an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Martnez’s death. For example, despite the fact that Salinas City has a substantial population of non-Spanish-speaking Mexican Indigenous people, the police force does not have any translators. This is a condensed version of the information.