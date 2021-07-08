Indiana Detective Greg Ferency was allegedly shot without warning by a suspect, according to the FBI.

According to the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Indianapolis office, a suspected gunman shot and murdered a police detective in western Indiana without warning in an ambush strike. The suspect was hospitalized and in federal custody, according to the agent.

Detective Greg Ferency, a 30-year member of the Terre Haute Police Department and a federal task force officer since 2010, was murdered in the shooting on Wednesday.

The suspect was shot by an FBI agent who was inside the office when he heard shots fired, according to special agent Paul Keenan. After that, the suspect drove himself to the hospital, where he had surgery.

“The suspect arrived before Detective Ferency exited the building,” Kennan explained. “We used that word for that reason.”

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

An FBI official said Thursday that investigators haven’t yet found a motive for the ambush killing of a police officer outside an FBI office in western Indiana.

Keenan wouldn’t say if Ferency knew the gunman or if he was singled out for whatever reason.

During a news conference in Terre Haute, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of Indianapolis, Keenan said, “We’re still looking into motive and we’re leaving all options open at this time.”

The filing of federal charges against the alleged gunman was “imminent,” according to Keenan, and his identity would not be revealed until then.

As a hearse carrying Ferency’s body was brought to a hospital for an autopsy Wednesday evening, dozens of police vehicles from several departments joined a procession past the Terre Haute police headquarters.

Ferency was the father of two grown children, according to Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen. Ferency’s police experience includes working on drug and human trafficking investigations as well as assessing the risk of violence in churches.

“He was totally committed,” Keen added. “There isn’t anything he does that he doesn’t put his heart and soul into.”

Ferency is the third Terre Haute cop to be killed in the last ten years. Officers Brent Long and Robert Pitts were slain in 2011 and 2018, respectively, in shootings that occurred while they and other officers were attempting to make arrests. Both gunmen died of self-inflicted wounds, according to authorities.

Ferency’s shooting was deemed “senseless” by Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb.

"Our hearts ache for Detective Greg Ferency's family, friends, and colleagues.