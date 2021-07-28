Indian hoteliers accuse Comfort and Holiday Inns of discriminating against them.

Indian hotel owners have filed cases in federal court against two of the world’s largest hotel chains, alleging price gouging and excessive taxes as discrimination against Indian Americans in the hospitality industry.

The businesses behind Comfort Inn and Holiday Inn, Choice Hotels International and Intercontinental Hotels Group, have been accused of charging Indian American franchisees extra fees during the coronavirus pandemic, when the hotel industry witnessed a significant reduction in revenue.

In a move that underscores the growing confidence of Indian Americans working in the hospitality industry, hotel owner Vimal Patel is driving the legal fight against the firms.

“This mindset is still prevalent among Indians. Regardless of how powerful or wealthy you are, we are still hesitant to speak up,” Patel remarked. “Why should we be afraid of these larger corporations?” says the author.

Patel is a member of the Indian diaspora, which owns a sizable portion of the country’s hotels and motels. His beginnings in the business, like those of others in the community, were modest. He began his career working the front desk of a hotel owned by relatives, honing his skills before finally investing in other franchises with them.

Franchisees in other businesses have made similar assertions. However, the lawsuits allege that IHG and Choice discriminate against Indian American hotel owners, and Indian hoteliers have framed the dispute as a race war. Some have compared the fight against IHG, which is based in the United Kingdom, to India’s fight against British dominion.

Patel’s claim, filed in May in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Louisiana, was the first of at least five lawsuits against IHG that are being coordinated by two law firms and seek to represent a larger group of franchisees as a class action.

In a statement, IHG spokesperson Jacob Hawkins said the firm is committed to treating its hotel owners properly and that the claims are without merit.

Choice said in a statement that it has “always had a strong commitment to the success of its franchisees.”

In the 1960s and 1970s, entrepreneurs from the western Indian state of Gujarat, particularly those with the surname Patel, achieved success in the motel business. They purchased motels in far-flung locations.