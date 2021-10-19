Incredible photos show a plane crash involving 21 people, with no serious injuries reported.

A passenger plane carrying 21 people crashed into the ground near an airport about 40 miles west of Houston on Tuesday. Despite the collision and following fire, none of the passengers or three crew members on board the craft were seriously injured, according to police.

The Waller County Office of Emergency Management tweeted, “WCOEM & WCSO are responding to a plane crash at Houston Executive Airport involving an MD-80 aircraft that was taking off from the Airport heading north.” “According to early accounts, all 19 passengers and crew members successfully departed the plane, with only one reported injury. AVOID THIS AREA AT ALL COSTS.” Only one person was brought to the hospital, according to KHOU 11, for a minor back injury. The public has not been informed of their identify.

Given the photographs that have surfaced and being shared on social media, the lack of death or injuries from the incident is all the more remarkable.

Breaking News | We’re monitoring live updates from Waller County, where a jet has caught fire following a suspected crash. A crew is on their way to the scene.

Breaking News | We're monitoring live updates from Waller County, where a jet has caught fire following a suspected crash. A crew is on their way to the scene.

PLANE DOWN: This is the scene in Waller County, Texas, where an emergency reaction is in progress. A number of workers are on their way to the area.

In what seems to be an aborted takeoff attempt, MD-87 rolled through a fence in a fiery plane accident. NTSB is looking at it.

Images from a plane crash that occurred this morning in Waller County, just outside of Brookshire, Texas. Before the jet was enveloped in flames, all 21 passengers evacuated and survived! The plane's wreckage can be seen in it, billowing thick black smoke as swarms of first responders struggle to put out the flames.

