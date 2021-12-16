Increased Latino Outreach by the GOP Targets Vulnerable House Democrats in Texas.

In McAllen, there was a Thanksgiving potluck.

In Laredo, there was a fair and toy drive for Save the Children.

In San Antonio, there will be a bitcoin class and an ugly sweater Christmas party with Folklorico dancing.

These community events geared at Latinos in south Texas this holiday season are being organized by the Republican National Committee (RNC) in collaboration with local Republican groups, not by a nonprofit or even by Democrats.

The RNC claims that its community centers are part of a multi-million dollar national initiative to involve African-Americans, Hispanics, Asian-Pacific Americans, and Indian-Americans at the local level.

Four of the ten similar community centers that the RNC has constructed across the country are in Texas, with more planned for 2022.

The Republican presence in Latino areas in south Texas is rising after Donald Trump received massive support near the border last year, even switching some counties that voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Republicans may be grasping a golden chance in the run-up to the 2022 midterm elections. According to a recent Wall Street Journal poll, Hispanic voters are evenly split between the two parties, with 37 percent supporting a Democratic congressional candidate and 37 percent supporting a Republican, with 22 percent unsure.

The RNC’s southwest communications director, Alex Kuehler, told The Washington Newsday, “We’re pretty excited about what we’re seeing with the migration of Hispanics towards the GOP.”

The Republican Party saw 2020 as “an opportunity to get down there and make inroads and get to know the people in these towns,” according to the party.

Those inroads currently include 20 full-time staff people across Texas, 477 Republican leadership trainings, and 408,000 voters contacted, with volunteers making 98 percent of the calls.

Traditional methods of voter engagement, such as phone calls and door-to-door canvassing, will always be crucial. However, Latino Republicans argue that taking the time to create true relationships is crucial in reaching Latino voters who the GOP regards as freshly persuadable.

Then, and only then, can the topic of politics be discussed.

“When you observe those countries organize people back home, the secret sauce for the Hispanic community, whether they’re Mexican or Puerto Rican, it’s about relationships and trust, the term is confianza,” said Artemio Muiz, chair of the Texas Federation of Hispanic Republicans.

"And this entails a.