Incentives for COVID vaccination aren’t “the role of government,” according to Tennessee Governor Bill Lee.

According to the Associated Press, Tennessee Republican Governor Bill Lee believes the government should not provide incentives for people to acquire the COVID-19 vaccine.

Lee told WBIR-TV that he did not believe incentives were very successful.

He stated, “I don’t believe that is the duty of government.” “The government’s responsibility is to make the vaccine available and then to encourage people to receive it.”

“Tennesseans have every motivation to acquire the COVID-19 vaccine — it’s free and available in every corner of the state with virtually no wait,” Casey Black, a spokesman for the governor, noted in an email when asked about the difference to Tennessee incentivizing cow immunization. While a veterinarian can advise on how to appropriately raise cattle for human consumption, the state will continue to provide COVID-19 vaccine information and access to human Tennesseans.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Over the last two years, Tennessee has sent nearly half a million dollars to farmers who have vaccinated their cattle against respiratory illnesses and other ailments.

However, Lee, who grew up on his family’s ranch and describes himself on Twitter as a cattle farmer, has been less enthusiastic about promoting human herd immunity.

Despite the fact that Tennessee has one of the lowest immunization rates in the country, Lee has refused to follow the lead of other states by offering incentives to receive the possibly life-saving COVID-19 vaccine.

Lee hasn’t always been opposed to vaccine incentives.

Lee, whose family business, Triple L Ranch, produces Polled Hereford cattle, started Tennessee’s Herd Health program in 2019. According to documentation from the Tennessee Agriculture Department, the state presently reimburses participating farmers up to $1,500 for vaccination their herds, and has given out $492,561 in the last two fiscal years.

Lee has been accused of apathy in the face of the deadly pandemic, while avoiding a serious Republican primary challenge in his reelection run in 2022. Tennessee’s COVID-19 immunization rates are around 39% of the overall population, compared to over 49% nationally for fully vaccinated people. COVID hospitalizations in the state have more than tripled in the last three weeks, while infections have more than five-folded.

Governor Mike DeWine of Ohio, a Republican, announced the. This is a condensed version of the information.