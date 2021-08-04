Incentives are being renewed in these states in order to get more people vaccinated.

Last Thursday, President Joe Biden called on state and local governments to use cash from his $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan to offer $100 payments to people who undergo COVID-19 vaccinations as an incentive.

Some officials swiftly accepted his advice, while others announced new incentives of their own or implemented existing ones.

New York City was one of the first cities to heed the president’s advice. The city began paying $100 to anyone who received a vaccine at a city-run location on Friday.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced that anyone aged 12 and up who receives their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination between July 30 and August 15 would get a $100 reward.

Mayor Muriel Bowser of Washington, D.C., has made getting the city’s youngsters vaccinated a priority with a new initiative at three local vaccination centers, where students who get the vaccine will be entered to win an iPad or a $25,000 college scholarship.

On Thursday, Bowser revealed the plan’s parameters, stating that it will begin on August 7. Only roughly a quarter of all eligible youth in the nation’s capital have received full COVID-19 vaccination.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson said a week ago that his state would start holding drawings for $10,000 prizes to encourage individuals to get vaccinated. The first drawing will take place on August 13th, with further drawings every two weeks until the final drawing on October 8th.

Governor Mike DeWine of Ohio announced in July that state employees will earn $100 if they obtain the COVID-19 vaccine, while their spouses will receive $25.

On July 22, Colorado Governor Jared Polis announced additional incentives for residents across the state to get up to $100 in gift cards after their first vaccination.

In addition, anyone who get fully vaccinated will receive a $25 gift card from Houston. The gift cards will be given out by the Houston Health Department starting Monday to anyone who completes their immunization series at a health department center or multi-service center clinic within 42 days of their first dose.

Illinois is keeping a program that allows citizens who have been vaccinated to be automatically enrolled in a $10 million vaccination jackpot. Adults who have been vaccinated are eligible for a $7 million cash prize pool, three $1 million jackpots, and 40 $100,000 cash prizes.