In Wisconsin, a pro-Trump sheriff intends to show ‘proof of state-wide’ election fraud.

Following false accusations that fraud occurred in the state during the 2020 presidential election, a pro-Trump sheriff in Wisconsin declared plans to offer “evidence of state-wide election law infractions.”

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) announced on Facebook on Wednesday that the proof would be revealed the following day at a news conference.

“Members of the press and the media are invited to attend a news conference when Sheriff Christopher Schmaling will announce the results of an exhaustive investigation with repercussions throughout Racine County and Wisconsin,” according to the post.

Schmaling and the principal investigator will address questions after the presentation, according to the press release.

The presentation will address “many elections in 2020, including the November Presidential election,” according to Racine County Sheriff’s Sergeant Michael Luell in an email to The Washington Newsday, but little else is known.

Officials from the local government were taken aback when they learned the RCSO was looking into the matter.

When queried about the sheriff’s proclamation, Shannon Powell, the city’s spokesman and Mayor Cory Mason’s chief of staff, told the Racine Journal Times that the city clerk, who supervises elections, said, “I have no idea what you’re talking about.”

The Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) was also unable to offer any information about the sheriff’s investigation to the Racine newspaper.

In an email statement, spokesperson Riley Vetterkind stated, “We don’t have any information to give at this time, but come back after tomorrow’s press conference as we learn more.”

WEC has consistently debunked voter and election fraud hoaxes in Wisconsin, including accusations that Wisconsin counted more votes than registered voters during the 2020 election.

Many of the charges started after former President Donald Trump maintained an early lead in the battleground state, but was vanquished after Joe Biden won a razor-thin victory after non-in-person ballots were tabulated.

When Trump tweeted that his lead in critical states “began to suddenly shrink when surprise ballot dumps were counted,” he was promoting a similar argument.

Wisconsin completed a recount and a Republican-demanded audit, confirming President Biden’s 20,000-vote victory over Trump. The former president made a promise to do so. This is a condensed version of the information.