In Virginia, more than 440,000 ballots have been cast two weeks before election day.

According to state data provided by the nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project, more than 440,000 voters in Virginia have already returned their votes two weeks before the November 2 election (VPAP).

According to VPAP, 444,690 ballots had been cast as of Monday, according to data from the Virginia Department of Elections. There were 284,511 in-person ballots and 160,179 mail-in ballots among the early ballots returned. With two weeks until polls close on November 2, the total number of ballots cast is already more than double the number of early votes cast during the state’s last gubernatorial election in 2017—when fewer than 200,000 voters cast ballots before Election Day, according to VPAP.

Although the number of early ballots cast this fall is more than during Virginia’s last gubernatorial election, it still represents less than 10% of the state’s total voters. As of October 1, Virginia election authorities reported a total of 5,945,556 registered voters.

Many lawmakers throughout the country are watching the contest in Virginia, which is one of two regularly scheduled governor elections going place this fall. The Virginia race has been cited by several political analysts as a possible sign of how voters would vote in the 2022 midterm elections.

Despite the fact that there are three gubernatorial candidates on the ticket, Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin have emerged as the race’s front-runners, with Liberation contender Princess Blanding trailing far behind in the polls. Voter polls over the last few months have revealed a tight contest between McAuliffe and Youngkin, with polling averages predicting McAuliffe to have a 2 to 3 point advantage over Youngkin by mid-October.

McAuliffe previously served as governor of Virginia from 2014 until 2018, when he was succeeded by fellow Democrat and current Governor Ralph Northam. Virginia’s governors are not allowed to serve consecutive terms in office.

In addition to Northam’s endorsement, McAuliffe has enlisted the help of a number of high-profile Democrats, including Jill Biden, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, and voting rights champion Stacey Abrams. Later this week, both Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama are set to campaign with McAuliffe.

