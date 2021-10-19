In viral videos, US troops claim they will be discharged if they refuse to take a vaccine.

Service personnel in the United States are producing films in which they claim they are facing dismissal for refusing to comply with vaccine regulations.

Each branch of the military has set its own deadline for getting fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Air Force active duty troops have until November 2 to apply, while Air National Guard and Reserve personnel have until December 2 to apply. Active duty troops have until November 28 to apply, while Reserve personnel have till December 28 to apply.

Active duty soldiers who do not get vaccinated by December 15 may be discharged, according to the Army. By June 30, 2022, all Reserve and National Guard units should be fully vaccinated.

As the deadlines approach, many videos on TikTok and Twitter have gone viral, combining clips of service members talking about how they risk disciplinary punishment if they don’t obtain the COVID-19 vaccine.

They followed a similar format, with service personnel stating their names, ranks, length of service in the military, and deployment locations.

They conclude by stating that they will “perhaps be released” if they do not receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

A military member claims to be a corporal in the United States Marine Corps who has “served honorably” for three years and four months in one video.

He adds, “I shall continue to do so.” “I’ve visited California and served in the military. I worked as a satellite communications operator as part of my responsibilities. Because I did not have a COVID-19 vaccine, I may be dismissed.” In another, a soldier claims they’re waiting for approval to get a religious exemption from the vaccine mandate.

“I’m a United States Army specialist,” he says. “As an 88 kilo watercraft operator, I am now stationed at Fort Eustis, Virginia. I may be discharged from the United States Army as a result of the new COVID-19 vaccine mandate, and I’m now awaiting a religious exemption.” Another military member identifies himself as a third-class petty officer in the United States Navy.

He says, “I’ve been serving honorably for exactly two years and I’ll continue to do so.” “I was formerly assigned to Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, and am now assigned to Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado, California.

“In. This is a condensed version of the information.