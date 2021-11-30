In viral videos, an allegedly drunk woman is denied boarding and is handcuffed during an airport’meltdown.’

After footage of her public meltdown was published to TikTok, a woman was called “Mimosa Karen” by many on the internet. Since their release on November 10, the videos have received more than 2.8 million views in total.

A woman began ranting at airline personnel at a Southwest Airlines gate in a series of videos shared by @cinco suave. As the woman approached, the staffer raised her hand to prevent her from approaching any further.

“Karen drank a few too many mimosas,” said the video’s caption.

As other workers approached her, the woman in the video held up her cellphone to the woman at the terminal desk. She kept filming the woman behind the counter and told her to “say it again,” but it’s unclear what she said.

The woman eventually attempted to proceed approach the boarding door, but was stopped by an airport staff.

“Say it again,” the woman yelled as she waved her phone at the clerk.

Another airport official then told the woman that because she was upsetting the entire gate, she should take her issues to customer service. Someone from airport security eventually approached the woman, who yelled at the man, “don’t touch me.”

Another video shows the woman ranting at one of the employees and demanding their employee number. She continued to yell as the personnel moved past her, ignoring her question.

“Does everyone see that I’m asking for their employee number and no one is providing it to me?” the woman wondered as she continued to video on her phone.

The woman then started pointing at airport staff and asking for their employee numbers. The woman was encircled by police officers in the third and final video.

“How many times do I have to say f**k you to all of you?” the woman inquired of one of the cops. “I didn’t do anything wrong…I’ll just wait for the next trip.” The woman sat down and asked one of the cops “why in the hell” she needed to show her identification since she had done “nothing wrong.” She went on to tell the cop what the female employee had said. This is a condensed version of the information.