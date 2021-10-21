In Utah, lawmakers have rejected an Arizona-style election audit, despite the fact that Trump won the state by a large margin.

The state legislature in Utah rejected a bid by supporters of former President Donald Trump to undertake an audit of the 2020 presidential election.

A tiny group of pro-Trump protestors pushed lawmakers to endorse a statewide election audit during a legislative committee meeting in Salt Lake City on Wednesday. According to the Salt Lake Tribune, the conference was convened to hold a hearing on “election integrity.”

Despite the fact that former President Trump won Utah by over 300,000 votes, this is the case.

The suggestion, however, was promptly knocked down by the committee’s chair, state Rep. Karianne Lisonbee. Lisonbee, who is a Republican, stated that the legislature “cannot call for an audit.” “We’re here to talk about safe and secure elections, as well as legislative solutions,” she added.

Any attempt at an election audit in Utah, according to Lisonbee, would most likely not be addressed until the new legislative session, which begins in January.

Despite this, the committee reportedly listened to almost an hour of statements from former president’s supporters, according to the Tribune. While continuing to push for a statewide audit, the bulk of them spoke about their belief in rampant voter fraud.

However, the public was not the only one who asked for an election audit. Republican state Reps. Phil Lyman and Steve Christiansen, both of Utah’s legislature, are said to support the concept of an independent audit. According to Raw Story, the two had previously attended a symposium hosted by Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow and a strong Trump supporter.

According to the Tribune, the congressmen have demanded personal information on thousands of Utah voters. This includes voters who requested that their contact information be kept private in the past.

Despite Christiansen telling the Tribune that the material would only be “[analyzed]for political purposes,” the request was denied. The Utah election office, on the other hand, stated that state officials are not permitted to combine their political and official obligations, resulting in the denial.

Following the conference, a few hundred Trump supporters gathered outside the Utah State Capitol building with flags and signs. According to the Tribune, they were observed “chatting among themselves and discussing conspiracy theories” there.

