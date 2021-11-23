In this wild video, a Bald Eagle steals a shark from a fisherman’s line.

A Utah man caught an incredible fish while fishing in Dunedin, Florida.

Chad Rissman caught a shark while fishing with his uncle Darrin Vick off the Dunedin Causeway in Florida last week, according to Southern Living. A bald eagle swooped down and snatched the shark as its own before he could release it.

Rissman’s wife Amanda posted the joyous moment to TikTok, writing: “When you snag a shark & the eagle grabs the prize!”

Rissman and Vick can be seen reeling the shark closer to the shoreline when a bald eagle soars in and pins the shark down with its talons in the 26-second video.

After the eagle has landed, the family walks closer to it, but the bird remains firmly placed on its prey for the rest of the video.

The eagle lingered near the family for over 20 minutes while eating the shark, according to WFLA.

All eagles use their talons to kill their prey, according to the National Eagle Center.

“Eagle feet have four razor-sharp talons: three in the front facing back and one larger talon [the hallux]in the back facing forward. According to the center, each talon’s crushing strength [produced by powerful leg muscles]is estimated to be at least 400 pounds per square inch [psi]per talon.

The center also noted that eagles can only carry roughly a third of their body weight, so they may not always be able to fly away with their catch.

“If a bald eagle captures a fish that is too heavy to carry out of the water, the eagle may’swim’ a short distance to shore, dragging the fish in their talons and utilizing their wings in a breaststroke pattern,” according to the center.

In Amanda’s footage, the eagle can be seen doing just that.

Despite the fact that Rissman had not expected his catch to be stolen—by a bird, no less—he had a terrific time.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better time,” Rissman told Fox 13 News. “The way everything lined up, the sunset; I couldn’t have wished for a better time.” “I used to consider myself a Utah man, but now I’m firmly a Florida man.” “It’s like brushing the country’s greatness all over.” This is a condensed version of the information.