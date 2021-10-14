In this video, Glenn Youngkin rally attendees pledge allegiance to the January 6 Flag.

After the Pledge of Allegiance was performed under a flag purportedly flying during the January 6 Capitol attack, Democrats attacked a rally in support of Glenn Youngkin, the Republican nominee for governor of Virginia.

Martha Boneta, the Republican host of the “Take Back Virginia Rally” in Henrico County, brought someone to the stage who was carrying an American flag that had purportedly been present at what was described to as the “peaceful rally with Donald J. Trump” on January 6.

Despite the deaths of five persons and the arrest of a number of suspects for violent crimes such as assaulting police officers, the Republican described the January 6 uprising as “calm.”

Boneta then invited the audience to stand, while those on stage turned and recited the Pledge of Allegiance in front of the flag.

Youngkin did not attend the event arranged in his honor, but it did include a phone call from Donald Trump, whom he described as a “wonderful guy.”

As Virginians, we are not like this. The Donald Trump rally for Glenn Youngkin tonight, which celebrated the insurgency against our country, was despicable. Pledged allegiance to a flag that had been present throughout the fatal riot. Just keep an eye on it. pic.twitter.com/VpRLSmF8zH Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) (@TerryMcAuliffe) (@TerryMcAuliffe) (@Terry 14th of October, 2021 Terry McAuliffe, the Democratic candidate for governor of Virginia, spoke out against the flag incident.

McAuliffe wrote, “Donald Trump endorsed Glenn Youngkin again tonight at a rally where participants pledged allegiance to a flag flown at the tragic January 6th insurgency.” “This is sick, not just disturbing.” And Glenn is grateful for Trump’s support.

“This is not who we are as Virginians,” he said as he showed a video of the incident.

“Donald Trump’s gathering for Glenn Youngkin tonight, which celebrated the insurgency against our country, was unconscionable.”

Several speakers, including Trump, continued to make false claims and spread conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and voter fraud elsewhere during the rally.

Trump's former adviser Steve Bannon and Arizona Rep. Mark Finchem were among those who spoke at the "Take Back Virginia Rally," having previously appeared on stage during MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's three-day "Cyber Symposium" conspiracy theory event, which falsely claimed would reveal how the 2020 election would be conducted.