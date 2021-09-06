In this video, an Amazon driver warns new homeowners that their home is not safe.

On TikTok, Amazon delivery workers frequently become popular, though not always for the right reasons. This time, Kelsey, a Texas Amazon Flex employee, received a lot of appreciation on the app for her advise to new homeowner Jessica Huseman.

Kelsey can be seen approaching the property in a video posted to Huseman’s TikTok account, giving suggestions on how to make it safer via the doorbell camera. “Hello Jennifer, I hope your Monday is going well,” she added in a sing-song tone. You don’t have any marks on your house, which makes it difficult to locate it.”

However, Kelsey, a delivery driver, was concerned not just about the convenience of her own employment, but also about Huseman’s safety in the event of an emergency. “Come on dude, what if you needed medical help and the paramedics didn’t know your town?” she added. “Have a wonderful day.”

Jennifer was the prior owner of the house, Huseman verified in a later video, and she was still receiving deliveries at the address. The video has received over 3 million views in only five days, with commenters praising Kelsey for her advise.

We'd only recently moved in, and something happened today…

She is not, however, incorrect. I suppose I'll have to get some home numbers.

“This is a person who is concerned about others. One TikTok user said, “We need more of her.”

Huseman claimed in a video update that they had only recently moved in and hadn’t noticed they didn’t have any apparent home numbers. She’s now added mailbox stickers and home numbers to the mix, with plans to paint them on the driveway as well.

Kelsey launched her own TikTok account under the handle @queenofconsent after the video went viral, thanking people for their support and explaining why she observes safety problems like house numbers—she used to work in ResLife and student affairs, so she has crisis management experience.

When she goes out to deliver packages or make deliveries, she says, “if I see something, I say something.”

