In this video, a woman spots a stolen car driving by while reporting it to the police.

The coincidence that her stolen automobile was driven past her house while two LAPD officers were taking down her theft report was relayed by a Los Angeles resident.

The amusing encounter was captured on CCTV last year, and Jocelyn, aka @gildedland, has amassed over 11 million views on the video. She can be seen in the video pointing out the automobile driving by as the officers look on, shocked.

“My automobile was stolen from my driveway a year ago. The thief drove away with my automobile as the LAPD was taking a report,” she wrote in the video.

The automobile was stolen from Jocelyn’s driveway at 1 a.m. when the perpetrator duplicated her key fob, according to Jocelyn.

After Jocelyn revealed her car’s tinted windows, an officer gently pointed out a passing car while they conversed on the porch. The passing-by car turned out to be the stolen vehicle in issue.

“That’s my car,” says the driver. That was my f***ing automobile. She exclaimed, “Are you kidding me?” “Is that correct? Wow, said one of the officers, in a “deadpan” tone, according to Jocelyn.

Jocelyn later stated in a remark that she recognized her car right away because of its “blingy license plate.”

The automobile was discovered the next day, following a lengthy car chase that included a helicopter. According to Jocelyn, the burglar eventually crashed the stolen car, causing a large dent in the front, which can be seen in later footage she published on her account.

In a comment, she said, “I don’t know what happened to the thief, but I did get it back from repair three months later.” Pizza, cosmetics, and a pressurized air canister were found inside the automobile, which had a ding in the front.

Despite the fact that the incident was not reported in the news at the time, Jocelyn said she shared the entire story in real time on the popular resident crime app Citizen.

With over 11 million views, the CCTV clip has astounded many with its timeliness.