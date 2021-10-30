In this video, a senior on a bike is punched and run over for picking up litter and putting it on the hood of a car.

In an argument over littering, a 69-year-old bicycle in Edgewater, Illinois, was hit in the head by one guy and then ran over by another, according to authorities.

The senior rider witnessed a man driving an Audi dump a fast-food bag out of his window while stopped at a busy junction on Friday, according to police. When the bicycle came up to the man, he slid the bag back onto his car’s hood. The man in the Audi then got out of his car and punched him, while another man in a Jeep attempted to drive past the bike and ended up running him over, according to authorities.

The bicyclist was rushed to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he provided officials his account of the incident, according to Edgewater police. Despite the fact that the man’s helmet was crushed, the safety system is credited with saving his life, according to WBBM-TV.

