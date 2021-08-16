In this video, a father’s hilarious trap catches his teen son sneaking in late at night.

What could possibly go wrong when you’re a teen male sneaking back into your house at night through a window with six friends? Maybe your father will set up a brilliant trap to stop you in your tracks.

That’s exactly what occurred to @rhythmlessman, the son of TikTok user and father @rhythmlessman, who took advantage of technology at home.

The father’s Ring camera film of the trap, which was accompanied by the Mission Impossible theme song, went viral five days ago, garnering over three million likes. His youngster can be seen climbing through the window with six pals behind him in the video.

When the lights came on and Alexa began communicating to the teenagers, it all came crumbling down.

“Hello, Jesse. Instead of climbing through a window with all your friends, just say you want to go out next time,” Alexa said. “I hope you had a good time, stayed safe, and didn’t pee in your pants when I started talking.”

“This has the potential to go viral on TikTok. Thanks for the information, Alexa,” he correctly anticipated.

The joke appeared to go down well with the son, who joked to the camera, “I love you, but f*** you.”

“That’s one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen,” one of the buddies remarked, as they all burst out laughing at the predicament.

@rhythmlessman

@rhythmlessman

That was entertaining. Thank you for your help, Alexa! @shortking.com #fypage #parenting #teenager #college

The trap was actually built rather simply, as detailed in a follow-up video. Two wi-fi bulbs, a decoy camera, and a paired Alexa were all that was required.

“I opened Alexa and built a routine, which is really simple—just it’s a bunch of if/when statements.

“Essentially, it indicated that if the decoy camera detected any motion, wait 15 seconds – because I wanted the kids to get through the window – then turn both bulbs on to high brightness and speak,” he explained.

The motion-detecting fake camera was placed on a table near the window and was quickly discovered by the son, who knocked it down.

