In this video, a dog masters the game of hopscotch and also knows how to do yoga and Irish dance.

A dog has impressively learned the game of hopscotch, adding to this Australian Shepherd’s extensive list of accomplishments.

Secret and her 21-year-old owner Mary have re-captured social media’s interest after the Instagram-famous dog mastered another another trick.

Mary shared his latest interest, playing hopscotch, with over 1 million Instagram followers on Sunday, and it received over 129,000 likes.

“Secret practice for the squid game next year.” “I’m constantly looking for new games to keep Secret occupied on these rainy fall days, and hopscotch has been a very fun challenge for her,” she wrote in the description.

The video of Secret’s incredible hopscotch skills went viral on social media, garnering over 32,000 likes on Twitter alone. They inquired, “Have you ever seen a dog hopscotch?”

