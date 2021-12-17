In this terrifying viral video, a girl plunges ’12 feet’ down an empty waterslide.

Two Virginia friends have gone popular when a video of one of them falling down a 12ft drop in an empty water park went viral.

Britney Cropper posted the video to TikTok yesterday, and it already has over four million views and one million likes.

Cropper had captured herself and her friend Maddie Laxton sliding down a dry, empty waterslide, but she hadn’t anticipated the awful moment that would follow.

Cropper stated that Laxton plunged straight down a “space hole” slide, which he claimed was a “12ft drop.” The deafening thud in the video alarmed some viewers, while others, including the couple, were amused.

The two females appeared to try to find a safe way down the slide at first, choosing to walk to the side first, but Laxton soon tried to go straight down.

Laxton slid right into the center before plummeting straight down, making a loud smack noise in the process. Cropper yelled, “Maddie!”

Cropper initially posted an update video to her Tiktok account, but she has now taken it down. Laxton, on the other hand, stated in a series of remarks that she is alive, despite concerns for her safety, but that she fractured the back of her phone, which she was holding at the time of the fall.

The video can be viewed in its entirety here.

Following the video’s millions of views, many people were concerned for Laxton’s safety, but they also shared a sense of laughter about the situation captured on tape.

“Do you remember when the squirrels in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory took that girl to that hole?” one user wondered, seeing parallels with Veruca Salt.

“Is Maddie all right?” someone inquired. “It looked like something out of a horror film.” Despite the fact that her phone was damaged, Laxton was fortunate in comparison to other unlucky empty water park attendees. Two British friends were left with fractured legs earlier this year after attempting to sneak into a closed waterslide.

Claire Vickers, 46, and Barry Douglas, 44, made headlines in September after breaking into a lido at 2 a.m. while inebriated. The two had already poured water down the slide.