In this shocking video, seven hammerhead sharks circle beachgoers in Florida.

Multiple hammerhead sharks swam directly near their floating raft on a Florida beach recently, shocking beachgoers.

Over Memorial Day weekend, three women—Lacey Faciane, Casie Thompson, and Qyuston Eubanks—were sunbathing in the sea off a beach near Pensacola, Florida.

On a nearby boat, Jacqueline Lesso observed a bunch of sharks swimming around and began filming them.

At least four sharks can be seen gliding through the water, their dorsal fins just visible above the surface. One of the massive fish appeared to be just feet away from someone wading through the water at one point.

The three women float in the air.