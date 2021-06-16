In this incredible viral video, a Hippo smashes a watermelon in one bite.

This hippo is famished, famished, famished.

The video of a famished hippopotamus ripping open a watermelon in one tremendous bite has gone viral, and animal lovers have been left speechless.

The stunning footage was first shared on June 9 by the San Antonio Zoo in Texas. The hippo’s keepers decided to treat the enormous animal to a summer fruit staple to commemorate the nicer weather.

In the San Antonio Zoo in Texas, a hippo smashed a full watermelon whole. The hippo is later seen with his pal, sharing the fruit feast. pic.twitter.com/z2mYVPHTMA

June 12, 2021 — This website (@This website)

As seen in the video, a zoo employee summons one of the exhibit’s hippos. The hungry beast opens its massive mouth, anxiously waiting for the reward to fall through the bars of the enclosure.

“All okay, ready?” inquires the employee. Her coworkers answer with a booming, “Ready!” on behalf of the hungry hippo.

The hippo’s mouth is then gently placed with a whole watermelon by one of the zookeepers. The hippo tears open the watermelon in a single, forceful bite, eager to cool off with a pleasant treat. The footage of him breaking the watermelon into two pieces was also slowed down by video editors.

The sweet video ends as the hippo and his companion in the exhibit munch happily on their treat. The zookeepers are heard laughing off-camera after their coworker placed a large chunk of watermelon in the hippo’s mouth, only for him to drop it to the ground and take a piece of the other hippo’s snack.

Log in to Facebook to start sharing and connecting with your friends, family and people you know.

“What better way to kick off summer than a good old-fashioned hippo watermelon smash?!” the San Antonio Zoo captioned the now-viral video, which has since been viewed over 61,000 times on Facebook. Viewers were overwhelmed with the “sweet” interaction.

“Looks EXACTLY like how my kids eat it! Maybe even a bit cleaner!” one viewer joked in the comments. “It literally is a bucket list item for me to feed a hippo a watermelon,” another wrote.

One commenter asked if the hippos liked their watermelon “with yellow mustard,” referencing the online trend that has people. This is a brief summary.