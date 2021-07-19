In this horrifying video, a little girl is dragged over 1,000 feet by a school bus.

In a civil trial against the driver, terrifying footage of a 6-year-old child becoming locked in the door of her school bus and being carried over 1,000 feet away from her stop has surfaced.

The footage was disclosed and obtained by WAVE as part of a civil suit against the driver and Kentucky’s Jefferson County Public School district that began last week, according to WAVE. Despite the fact that the event occurred in 2015, video from inside the school bus has only recently been released and will be shown in trial.

The footage was taken with the internal camera system of the school bus. It starts with a 6-year-old girl named A.R. exiting the bus at her stop, according to the lawsuit. Her backpack becomes trapped in the double doors as she tries to squeeze through the closing doors without the driver, identified as Melinda Sanders, noticing.

Sanders then drives away, prompting A.R. to run alongside the bus and slam the door in an attempt to grab the driver’s attention. According to the family’s attorney, the girl then falls, unable to keep up with the bus’s pace, and is dragged for 1,147 feet along the road.

Sanders appears to be completely oblivious to the child being dragged by her vehicle while conversing with an unnamed adult standing next to her. She suddenly realizes what has happened after a motorist honks at her, and she quickly stops the bus.

She repeatedly exclaims, “Oh my God!” as she exits the bus to check the child’s injuries.

The video has subsequently been shared on social media sites such as Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok. Some viewers may find the video following unsettling.

Prosecutors have accused Sanders of breaking 16 guidelines that bus drivers must follow to guarantee the safety of children onboard, according to a WPSD report.

