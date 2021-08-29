In this harrowing video, Hurricane Ida blows part of the roof off a Louisiana hospital.

Hurricane Ida is wreaking havoc on the Louisiana shore, and images of the storm’s devastation are starting to emerge on social media for the rest of the world to see. There have been life-threatening floods, storm surges, and wind gusts of more than 150 miles per hour.

Hurricane Ida, which made landfall as a Category 4 storm on Sunday, ripped part of the roof off the Lady of the Sea General Hospital in Galliano, Louisiana, which bore the brunt of the storm’s ferocity.

High winds ripped a section of the hospital’s roof off in this tweet.

LAFOURCE PARISH: A section of the roof of Galliano's Lady of the Sea General Hospital blew off. LaFourche Sheriff's Office is receiving reports of broken power poles, roof damage, and structural damage.

August 29, 2021

Ida made landfall in this part of the Gulf about 12:00 local time, marking the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s landfall.

Galliano is only 27 miles from Port Fourchon, LaFourche Parish, where Hurricane Ida made landfall. According to the hospital’s Facebook page, Lady of the Sea General is a modest hospital that has remained open with the exception of its clinics and pharmacy.

Port Fourchon is only a few miles northeast of Grand Isle. The Grand Isle police chief reported 4 feet of water outside his station, and Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng said she couldn’t react to rescue requests for residents and guests who didn’t escape right once.

Cynthia Lee Sheng, President of Jefferson Parish, has issued an update. "Some people who stayed on Grand Isle have requested our assistance. We can't get to them right now."

August 29, 2021

Roofs are being ripped off, trees are being uprooted, and cars are being inundated in water all over south Louisiana. Despite the fact that many rescue workers are on standby, the storm’s strength prevents them from reaching some areas. Ida was still a Category 4 hurricane with 130 mph winds four and a half hours after it landed.

Wind and water continue to pummel the area, which is densely forested and home to swamps, bayous, the Atchafalaya Basin, and the Gulf of Mexico.