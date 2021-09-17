In this creepy viral video, hundreds of bats swarm out of office walls.

As Halloween approaches, TikTok is releasing some frightening viral videos, including one that will not appeal to people who suffer from Chiroptophobia.

Hundreds of little bats swarm from the walls of a California building in the video provided by TikTok user Ashley Michele, @baebaespice, all visible through the safety of the window. The footage seems like b-roll from a Halloween film, and it wouldn’t look out of place at the Addams Family home.

The video filmed the TikToker’s office building, which had previously functioned as a habitat for the bats, using the popular TikTok voice, “It’s frickin’ bats, I love halloween.” In the caption, she explained that “hundreds of bats used to live within our offices building.”

The video, which was uploaded on August 15, has received over 500,000 likes, with fans debating whether it’s cute or terrifying.

“I’d like to live there.” One TikTok user pledged, “I swear I’d name them all.”

“I love bats, but I would still scream if I saw it without warning,” one person said.

For those who agree with the former, the TikToker’s update isn’t encouraging: the bats have been gone. In a remark, she added, “Someone alerted the building about the bats, and they put up the mesh wiring.” “It was devastating because we would watch them soar every night.”

According to The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, bats are very harmless in the structure; they don’t produce much noise or smell, and their droppings “quickly crumble away to dust.” They also don’t use bedding or bring any prey within the structure.

@baebaespice

Hundreds of bats used to live in the attic of our offices. #bats #halloween #frickenbats #spooky #spookyseason #bats #halloween #frickenbats

OG memes: It’s friggin bats

The video can also be viewed in its entirety here.

According to reports, the only significant danger is the risk of contracting histoplasmosis if a person comes into close contact with bat droppings. Shortness of breath, fever, and eye issues are among the symptoms of the disease, which infects the victim when they inhale the spores released by decomposing droppings.

However, as several commenters have pointed out, the advantages of having bats in your building are numerous. This is a condensed version of the information.