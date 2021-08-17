In this amazing viral video, a gorilla flicks through the camera roll of a zoo visitor.

Gorillas share 98 percent of our DNA, and one great ape has demonstrated that they aren’t all that different from the typical phone-swiping Joe.

A visitor swiped through her camera roll to see Jelani the gorilla, who was displayed in a video filmed at the Louisville Zoo. @gertiemusic, a TikTok user, posted the video on June 20 and it has over 1.7 million likes and 16 million views.

The visitor, who was sitting on the other side of the glass from the gorilla, was seen showing her phone to Jelani in the video. He took the initiative to push her to move on to the next snap on the camera roll, signaling her with a hand movement toward the phone when he was ready to do so.

The video can be viewed in its entirety here.

Jelani’s obsession with phones should come as no surprise, given that he is a member of Generation Z. The gorilla was born in 1997 at the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago, but moved to the Louisville Zoo in 2002, where he has been ever since.

According to ABC News, Jelani prefers gazing at photos of other gorillas, but “he’ll look at anything,” according to Kyle Shepherd, the zoo’s media relations manager.

“When he’s ready for you to move on, he’ll either do that motion with his hand or tap the glass,” she continued.

His proclivity for looking at images and films, according to the zoo, derives from an injury he sustained at a previous zoo. Shepherd explained, “They’d watch videos with him as they were caring for him around the clock.” “That’s when we think it started.”

Jelani originally went viral in 2015 after cameraman Paul Ross published a video of him motioning a young man to swipe on his phone on YouTube. To Jelani’s delight, the man had been flashing photographs of gorillas on his phone. The gorilla even collapsed against the grass while staring at the photographs at one point.

In the nearly six years following its release, the original video has received over 25 million views. This is a condensed version of the information.