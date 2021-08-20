In this adorable video, a visually impaired fourth grader befriends her bus driver.

On TikTok, a vision handicapped fourth-grader in Texas recently went viral after befriending her bus driver. Her mother’s lovely videos from the first week of school have the internet drooling.

A’dalynn Williams is a 9-year-old fourth-grade student at Carver Elementary School, according to Fox 4 News. Her mother, Ambrea (@ambrea2504), used to drive A’dalynn to school, but she elected to use the bus this year, according to the news channel.

Her mother took a video of her daughter getting on the bus for the first time and posted it with her TikTok followers. The video has nearly two million views and nearly 300,000 likes, with the message “Y’all simply don’t know how proud I am.”

“My daughter is sight challenged, and this was her first time getting on the bus by herself,” the video’s narrator begins.

Meanwhile, A’dalynn can be seen walking towards the bus in the video. She initially misses the door and wanders to the front of the bus, but she quickly locates it and proceeds up.

As A’dalynn climbs the stairs, the narrator says, “She accomplished it, and I am so proud of her.”

People on the internet, understandably, were enthralled by the video.

One commenter wondered aloud, “Why am I crying?” “I adore her and treat her as if she were my child. Exceptional achievement!!”

Another person said, “I’m very proud of you BOTH.” “SUCH A GORGEOUS YOUNG LADY!!!!!!”

Ambrea followed up the next day with a video showing her daughter’s adorable friendship with her bus driver, Mr. Ryan.

Mr. Ryan is seen walking with A’dalynn to the front door in the video captioned “Part 2 getting off the bus.” Because it’s raining outside, he’s holding an umbrella for them both as they walk, talk, and laugh.

As she climbs the steps, she slips a little and gives out a scream, followed by a laugh.

In the video, A’dalynn can be heard stating, “I’m clumsy.”

Mr. Ryan responds, “I’m clumsy, too.” “It’s impossible for two clumsy persons to walk together.”

“Her bus driver is the best,” the captions read in the video.

The video has already received over 230,000 views. Commenters adored the video once more.

“This made me cry because there aren’t many bus drivers like him.” opined one of the commenters. This is a condensed version of the information.