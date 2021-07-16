In these five states, the COVID Delta Variant is skyrocketing.

According to the most recent data, cases of the highly infectious Delta version of COVID-19 have increased dramatically in five U.S. states.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provided data on the Delta variant’s prevalence in 25 states over a four-week period ending on June 19.

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

According to the data, Missouri had the highest proportion of cases with the Delta variant—or B.1.617.2—at 74.6 percent, Nevada 44.1 percent, Colorado 36.5 percent, California 31.1 percent, and New Jersey 28.6 percent.

These results reflect a significant increase over the previous set of data, which showed Missouri at 29.9%, Colorado at 12.2%, and New Jersey at 10.2% as the three highest figures.

The CDC data only covers states with at least 300 sequences from collected specimens. This is done so that scientists can monitor shifts in the virus into new variants, to see how these changes affect its characteristics.

According to data published by The New York Times, 46% of citizens in Missouri, one of the poorest states in the US, had received at least one dosage of the COVID vaccination by July 13, while 51% in Nevada had.

At least 59 percent of the population have received one dose in Colorado, 63 percent have had their first shot in California and 64 percent have been administered at least one dose in New Jersey.

According to CDC data, around 48.1 percent of the US population has been fully vaccinated, with at least 55.6 percent of the total population receiving their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

According to ABC News, the CDC also stated on Tuesday that the Delta version currently accounts for roughly 57.6% of all Covid-19 cases in the country.

This is an increase from the 31.1 percent found in the data from the two weeks previous. The CDC said in May that the figure was at just 3 percent in the country.

The CDC has been contacted by this website to see whether there are any new numbers for a more current time period.

The variant, which was first detected in the U.S. in March, has now been found in all 50 states and has been reported in at least 104 countries.

At a press conference on Monday evening, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned of the rampant spread of the Delta variant and its effect on countries across the world.

“The delta variant is ripping around the world at a scorching pace, driving a new spike in cases and death,” he said.

“In places with high vaccination coverage, Delta is spreading quickly; especially infecting unprotected and vulnerable people and steadily putting pressure back on health systems.”

During a press conference on July 1, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky raised concern about the Delta variant and said that “it’s clear that communities where people remain unvaccinated are communities where people remain vulnerable.”

At the same press conference, COVID response coordinator Jeff Zients said that the rise of the variant has prompted the administration to deploy COVID-19 surge response teams to contain it.

“These are dedicated teams working with communities at higher risks for or already experiencing outbreaks due to the spread of the Delta variant and their low vaccination rate,” he said.

Zients said that the teams will help expand detection of the virus, deploy federal personnel to support local staff, and increase vaccination rates among unvaccinated communities in the U.S.