In the year 2022, Joe Biden wants to provide more direct payments to Americans.

President Joe Biden supports the Build Back Better Act, in part because it includes a Child Tax Credit extension, which would result in additional direct payments to families in 2022.

People could receive an advance on their Child Tax Credit in the form of monthly payments beginning in July and ending in December under the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion bailout package passed in March. The payments helped to reduce child poverty, and Biden says he wants to keep it going indefinitely, despite the Build Back Better Act only extends the program through the end of 2022.

Brian Deese, head of the National Economic Council, said the Child Tax Credit portion of Build Back Better was one of the reasons the administration wanted it enacted before the end of the year at a news briefing on Thursday. The package was passed by the House in November, but it is currently blocked in the Senate, and if it fails, the Child Tax Credit will be paid for the last time on December 15.

“Our belief is that the Child Tax Credit is a pretty basic, important help for families, and we should extend it because it’s accomplishing what we hoped it would do,” Deese said, referring to the financial support’s reduction in poverty and “breathing room” for families.

The Build Back Better Act goes a step further than the American Rescue Plan in terms of direct contributions. The Build Back Better Act would allow people to receive their entire credit in monthly payments rather than half in monthly payments and half when they file their taxes, as is the case under the American Rescue Plan.

Build Better would also extend the rise in the amount of the Child Tax Credit. Payments under the American Rescue Plan were increased from $2,000 to $3,600 for children under the age of six and $3,000 for children aged six to seventeen.

Parents have been getting monthly payments of $300 for children under the age of six and $250 for all other eligible children since the Child Tax Credit amount was increased.

