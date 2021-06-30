In the “worst case of neglect ever seen,” a mother was discovered covered in bugs, and her daughter was arrested.

After her 85-year-old mother was discovered covered in bugs and feces, a woman in Memphis was arrested and charged with negligence.

On June 15, officers arrived to the 1500 block of Duke Street, where they discovered an elderly woman being taken into an ambulance by Memphis Fire Department workers outfitted in hazardous suits, according to WREG. First responders told Memphis police that they found the elderly woman covered in bugs, urine, and excrement on a badly dirty mattress on the house’s floor.

The daughter of the woman, 57-year-old June Harber, was arrested by police after she identified herself as the primary caretaker. She was booked into the Shelby County Jail on Tuesday.

Harber has been charged with one count of aggravated neglect and one count of aggravated abuse of an aged or vulnerable adult. On Thursday at 9 a.m., she will appear in court for a hearing.

The odor coming from the house was so bad, according to the police report, that officers were unable to enter. The house was also reported as being filthy and in bad shape. Inside the house, more filthy linens and blankets were discovered.

A fire department officer described it as “the worst case of carelessness he has ever seen” in an affidavit.

Doctors and social workers who treated the elderly woman at St. Francis hospital said she had dementia with delirium as well as pneumonia. Officials also declared her malnourished and pointed out she had developed pressure ulcers.

Neglect of an aged or vulnerable adult that results in physical harm or bodily injury is a felony in Tennessee. An elderly person is described as someone who is 70 years of age or older.

Earlier this month, Memphis police charged another woman with aggravated neglect of an elderly or vulnerable adult, as well as financial exploitation of an elderly or vulnerable adult, after an 80-year-old woman was found extremely dehydrated and emaciated.

A registered nurse who was asked to conduct a medical evaluation by an Adult Protective Services investigator found that the victim had been neglected and abused by the caregiver, causing the elderly adult to weigh between 75 to 80 pounds and suffer swollen limbs.

Helena Cates was charged after she was found residing at a room at the Inn-Town Suites, which she paid for with the elderly woman’s rent, according to an affidavit.