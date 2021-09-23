In the woods, an off-duty doctor performs a tracheotomy on an injured mountain biker.

A Minnesota father was enjoying his time off work by mountain riding the famed Cuyuna Lakes Mountain Bike Trails when he slid down a ravine. An off-duty emergency room doctor happened to be riding the same trail and rushed to the injured biker’s rescue by happenstance.

The cyclist, identified only by his first name Todd, said the hard terrain provide the ideal break from his stressful job as a prison officer. Jesse Coenen, an ER doctor in Hayward, Wisconsin, finds mountain biking to be a therapeutic sport.

Todd, an experienced mountain biker, crashed off his bike near the ravine off the path about a week ago. He recalls a forceful landing on his stomach and the impact in his chest.

He stated he sat on the side of an embankment while waiting for help, but when he noticed white spots, he realized something was wrong.

First responders had already gathered around Todd, who was not breathing, when Coenen arrived on the route. Coenen stepped into action and aided the first responders at that point. In order to preserve Todd’s life, Coenen opted to conduct an emergency tracheotomy.

Coenen told CBS Minnesota, “It’s not something you want to have to do, but we found ourselves in a situation where there was no other option.” “I must have been pausing before doing it, because one of the paramedics looked at me and said, ‘We need an airway,’ which meant this had to be done, and that’s when I went ahead and did it.”

A tracheotomy is a surgical technique that involves making an incision through the neck and into the trachea to open up the airway. The surgery is usually done in an operating theatre while the patient is sedated, but there was no time to take Todd from the ravine for the procedure in Todd’s case.

Emergency tracheotomies are regarded difficult and risky due to the increased risk of complications such as trachea damage, a buildup of air between the chest and lungs, which can lead to lung collapse, and misplacement of the breathing tube, to name a few. There’s also a higher chance of infection and serious scarring.

“That is a rare treatment, and. This is a condensed version of the information.