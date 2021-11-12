In the wake of the Big Bird COVID controversy, Ted Cruz claims that liberals are “mentally ill.”

Senator Ted Cruz recently chastised leftists for their reaction to his attack on Big Bird from Sesame Street for advocating the coronavirus vaccine.

On his podcast Verdict, the Texas Republican remarked, “It’s an awesome thing.” “Liberals, I believe, are truly mentally ill.” Cruz went on to accuse Democrats of being unconcerned about issues such as the southern border, the military drawdown from Afghanistan, and rising inflation.

“None of the disasters that are occurring matter,” he remarked. “However, if you mess with Big Bird, holy crap, they’re going to lose it.” Cruz went after a fake Sesame Street character for tweeting about obtaining the COVID-19 vaccine days after the Pfizer jab was recommended for youngsters aged 5 to 11.

“Today, I received the COVID-19 immunization! My wing is a little sore, but it will provide an extra defensive boost to my body, which will keep myself and others healthy “The text of the social media post was as follows:

Big Bird’s tweet was met with a retweet from the Texas senator, who wrote: “Government propaganda…for your 5-year-old!”

Liberals and Democratic lawmakers reacted angrily to Cruz’s remark.

Hillary Clinton, the former first lady, secretary of state, and presidential candidate, shared a photo of herself with Big Bird. Her caption was as follows: “It’s a bird that instructs children. For example, how to maintain a healthy lifestyle. That is all there is to it.” Former President Donald Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, is one of his harshest opponents, writing on Twitter: “Big Bird is a kind, caring, sympathetic, loving, cherished, and vaccinated dog. Ted Cruz has been… immunized.” Many conservatives joined Cruz in condemning the vaccine’s promotion by the Sesame Street legend.

Big Bird’s announcement was dubbed “evil” by Newsmax anchor and former Trump adviser Steve Cortes. Lisa Boothe, a Fox News contributor, called it “twisted” indoctrination.

"It should be your option when it comes to immunizations," Cruz argued in his most recent podcast session. "You should make that decision, and what we're seeing from Joe Biden, a lot of major businesses, and sports leagues is that they want to use government power to force you to conform. And I believe that is particularly harmful to children." The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States awarded the final approval for children aged 5 on November 2.