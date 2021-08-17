In the wake of the backlash over Trump’s travel restriction, Twitter will review Taliban tweets for violations.

Twitter declined to comment on the backlash it has received for allowing Taliban members to create accounts on the platform, but stated that it would continue to monitor content for any policy violations.

On the organization’s Twitter account, Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesperson for the group, posted live reports of the group’s takeover of Afghanistan. Twitter came under fire for aiding the Taliban to propagate their propaganda, especially after former President Donald Trump was banned, by sharing assertions that the public is “glad” with the group’s entrance.

A Twitter spokeswoman told This website that the company will “continue to proactively enforce our rules and analyze content that may break Twitter rules, including prohibitions against glorification of violence, platform manipulation, and spam,” when asked about the criticism.

Representative Doug Lamborn wrote to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Tuesday, voicing his “concerns” about Taliban members being permitted on the network but not Trump. He described the Taliban as a “very aggressive organization,” noting that spokespeople have been propagating messages of a peaceful takeover, which contradicts media accounts of violence against civilians.

“In my investigation of these accounts, I couldn’t discover a single fact check on any of their tweets, let alone any cautions about inaccurate or misleading content,” Lamborn wrote. “It’s tough to see how Zabihullah Mujahid’s and Yousef Ahmandi’s accounts don’t break your rules.”

Violent organizations have “no place,” according to a Twitter update dated October 2020. Organizations that identify as an extremist group, have engaged in or are currently engaging in violence to further their cause, and target civilians are included in assessments of what constitutes a “violent organization” under the policy, which are “informed by national and international terrorism designations.”

The Afghan Taliban is listed as a terrorist group in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence’s counterterrorism guidance, and the group has been included to a Treasury Department list of specially designated global terrorists. The Taliban’s Pakistani branch was likewise branded a foreign terrorist organization by the State Department in 2010, however the Taliban has never acquired the classification. This could be why Twitter has decided to keep the accounts operational.

or affiliating with This is a condensed version of the information.