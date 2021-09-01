In the wake of the Afghanistan Rescue Mission Report, Markwayne Mullin is “completely safe.”

Following allegations that Oklahoma Representative Markwayne Mullin departed the country for Afghanistan in an attempt to rescue five American citizens left behind as US soldiers withdrew from Kabul, a representative for Mullin claimed he is “totally secure.”

Mullin is said to have requested assistance from the US ambassador in Tajikistan in smuggling a huge sum of money into the nation as part of his plans to infiltrate neighboring Afghanistan and fly out a mother and her four children once the Taliban retakes control.

Mullin told the embassy he was flying from Tbilisi, Georgia, to Dushanbe, Tajikistan’s capital, on Monday, just as the final evacuations from Kabul airport were taking off, according to The Washington Post, citing two anonymous US sources.

Mullin allegedly threatened both US Ambassador John Mark Pommersheim and embassy workers after the embassy denied his demands to bypass regulations on the amount of money persons can bring into Tajikistan. He demanded to know the names of the officials he was speaking to.

Officials were unsure where Mullin was as of Tuesday night, according to the Post.

Meredith Blanford, Mullin’s communications director, confirmed that the congressman is safe in a statement later that night, but did not indicate whether he is out of the country or not.

Blanford tweeted, “Congressman Mullin has been and continues to be entirely safe.”

“He and the Second District Office of Oklahoma will continue to do everything possible to bring all Americans home from the battle zone that President Biden abandoned. His primary concern will always be the safety and security of the American people.”

Mullin is said to have traveled to Greece last week and requested authorization to visit Kabul from the Pentagon, which he was denied.

After fellow congressmen Seth Moulton and Peter Meijer were chastised for going out to Kabul to watch the evacuations firsthand, one senior official told The Washington Post that the trip was “as foolish as it is egotistical.”

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi afterwards made a statement demanding that no legislators visit Afghanistan during the evacuation operation.

“Ensuring the safe and timely evacuation of those in danger necessitates the full attention and commitment of the United States military personnel. This is a condensed version of the information.