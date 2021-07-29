In the wake of new CDC guidance, Ron DeSantis says it’s not healthy’ for students to wear masks.

According to the Associated Press, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said that wearing masks is “not healthy” for students, despite new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) this week that said teachers and students should resume wearing masks in schools.

Due to the spread of the Delta variant, the Republican governor gave a speech in Salt Lake City on Wednesday mocking the CDC’s new guidance, which also recommended that people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 go back to wearing masks inside in public areas of “substantial or high transmission.”

“It’s not healthy for these students to be sitting there all day, 6-year-old kindergarten students wearing masks,” DeSantis said to a mostly non-mask-wearing audience.

The CDC also advised that “regardless of vaccination status,” school staff and visitors wear masks alongside teachers and students.

“Did the CDC send you a memo?” During his speech, DeSantis made a joke about the guidelines. “I don’t think you’re going to comply.”

Updated masking guidance from public health officials was met with hostility and defiance by Republican leaders from Texas to South Dakota. Just as efforts to persuade unvaccinated Americans to get shots appeared to be making progress, the backlash reopened the culture war over pandemic restrictions.

The reaction, stoked by former President Donald Trump, reflects widespread opposition among many Republican voters to restrictions aimed at containing a virus they believe poses little personal risk. The party is also capitalizing on growing dissatisfaction and ambiguity about ever-changing rules and guidelines.

The resistance, however, has real consequences for a country desperate to recover from the pandemic. Aside from vaccinations, mask-wearing and social distancing are the only tools available to slow the spread of the Delta variant, which has been shown in studies to be far more contagious than the original strain.

Many Republican leaders, however, are blocking preventative measures, potentially making it harder to tame virus outbreaks in conservative communities.

At least 18 Republican-led states have moved to prohibit vaccine passports or to ban public entities from requiring proof of vaccination. And some have prohibited schools from requiring any student or teacher to wear a mask or be vaccinated.

