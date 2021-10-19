In the wake of Colin Powell’s death, Donald Trump goes after him for making “big mistakes on Iraq.”

In the aftermath of Colin Powell’s death, Donald Trump chastised the former secretary of state for his “mistakes” in Iraq.

“Wonderful to see Colin Powell, who made enormous mistakes on Iraq and particularly, so-called weapons of mass destruction, treated so nicely in death by the Fake News Media,” Trump wrote in a statement released Tuesday by his Save America political action committee.

The former president went on to say: “I’m hoping something similar happens to me one day. He was a prototypical RINO, if that, who was usually the first to criticize other Republicans. He made numerous errors, but in any case, may he rest in peace!” Powell died of coronavirus complications at the age of 84, according to his family on Facebook. He had multiple myeloma, a blood cancer in remission, and Parkinson’s disease in its early stages.

Powell was a career soldier who rose through the ranks of the military to become President George W. Bush’s first Black Secretary of State in 2001.

In 2003, he was still working in the position when the Bush administration alleged that Saddam Hussein, the then-Iraqi leader, possessed weapons of mass destruction. The faulty intelligence was used to justify the invasion of Iraq by the United States.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.