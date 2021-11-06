In the wake of allegations of ‘abuse of authority,’ the Appeals Court has put the Biden Vaxx mandate on hold for businesses.

President Joe Biden’s workplace COVID vaccine mandate was temporarily halted by a federal appeals court in New Orleans on Saturday.

The mandate was delayed by the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, which found it involved “grave statutory and constitutional problems.”

It has now been temporarily halted pending the outcome of a judicial case.

Now, the 5th U.S. Circuit has temporarily halted the Biden COVID-19 mandate, pending further court action. The court's judgment came in response to lawsuits brought by over two dozen states against the Biden administration on Friday, following the White House's announcement on Thursday of COVID vaccine requirements that affect over 100 million Americans.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has imposed new immunization requirements for organizations with at least 100 employees. All personnel must get vaccinated against COVID by January 4 or wear masks and undergo weekly tests, according to the law.

Attorneys general in some of the states that are challenging the Biden administration are pleased with the court’s decision to temporarily block the mandate.

“I filed a lawsuit against the Biden Administration yesterday, alleging that the OSHA vax mandate is unconstitutional. WE WERE SUCCESSIVE. The 5th Circuit just halted the requirement, citing “grave statutory and constitutional difficulties.” The struggle isn’t finished yet, and I’ll never give up fighting this administration’s unconstitutional overreach!” On Saturday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton posted on Twitter.

WE WERE SUCCESSIVE. The 5th Circuit halted the mandate this morning, citing “grave statutory and constitutional difficulties.” The struggle isn’t finished yet, and I’ll never give up fighting this administration’s unconstitutional overreach! pic.twitter.com/okt2vkNRKo — Attorney General of Texas (@TXAG) 6 November 2021 Paxton accused the Biden administration of exhibiting “its scorn for Americans who choose not to obtain a vaccine, and it has committed repeated and abusive federal overreach to push something they do not want” on October 29. The cases, which were largely filed by Republican-led states, claimed that the government’s mandate is an overreach that usurps states’ authority to set their own health-care policy.

According to, the government has till Monday to react to the petitioners’ motion. This is a condensed version of the information.