In the VTA Yard Massacre in San Jose, nine people were killed.

Officials have identified the victims of a shooting at the Santa Clara County Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) office.

Alex Ward Fritch, Paul Delacruz Megia, Taptejdeep Singh, Adrian Balleza, Jose Dejesus Hernandez III, Timothy Michael Romo, Michael Joseph Rudometkin, Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, and Lars Kepler Lane were among the nine individuals killed by a gunman on Wednesday morning in Santa Clara County.

The Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office added in a statement, “The staff and leadership of the Medical Examiner-Coroner, as well as the whole county of Santa Clara leadership, want to extend their heartfelt condolences to the families and persons impacted by this horrible tragedy.”

While responding to the shooting, Santa Clara County Sheriff deputies discovered another victim, who was rushed to the hospital in severe condition.

Many of the victims had worked for the transport service for a long time, including one who had been there since 1999.

Bagga Singh, Taptejdeep Singh’s cousin, said the 36-year-old worked for eight or nine years as a light-rail train driver and leaves behind a wife and two little children.

He told NBC, “We heard he handpicked the individuals to shoot, but I’m not sure why they chose him because he has nothing to do with him.”

Raul Peralez, a member of the San Jose City Council, also indicated that Rudometkin was a personal friend of his and that they were arranging a golf trip together.

Peralez posted on Facebook, “There are no words to convey the pain we are feeling right now, especially for his family.”

“Finding the appropriate words has been difficult for me, and I will be spending some much-needed time with family and friends tonight,” Peralez added.

Megia, 42, was described as a “ray of sunlight” in a Facebook tribute. “My heart is shattered for your children and family,” Melissa Santos Poquiz added. Thank you for the memories, and rest easy.”

Taptejdeep Singh, 42, was photographed by family members and sent to us.

He was one of eight people slain in today's San Jose mass shooting. He was the father of two children.

— Maria Medina (@MariaKPIX) May 27, 2021

