In the United States, spectator sports are facing uncertainty as the NFL, NBA, and NHL battle COVID outbreaks.

In the last week, scores of NFL players have tested positive for COVID-19, with even more being placed under the league’s COVID-19 guidelines.

The Washington Football Team added seven additional players to its COVID-19 reserve list on Wednesday, bringing the total number of players to 18. Despite the rise, Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera told ESPN that he has not discussed the possibility of postponing the team’s upcoming game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday with the league.

In addition to the Washington Football Team, the Cleveland Browns have placed at least 11 players on their COVID-19 reserve list, including quarterback Baker Mayfield and head coach Kevin Stefanski, as well as 13 players from the Los Angeles Rams, seven players from the Minnesota Vikings, and five players from the Houston Texans.

The NFL just sent out a memo, which was obtained by the Associated Press, alerting coaches and team staff members who have direct contact with players that they must have a COVID-19 booster shot by December 27.

COVID-19 cases have also increased in the NBA in recent weeks, with positive testing among both players and coaches. Seven Brooklyn Nets players, including all-star James Harden, were recently placed on the league’s health and safety guidelines. Rick Carlisle, the head coach of the Indiana Pacers, and Masai Ujiri, the president of the Toronto Raptors, both recently stated that they had tested positive for COVID-19.

In addition, the Chicago Bulls have placed many players on the NBA’s health and safety procedure list, causing two of their games on December 14 and 16 to be postponed.

When the NBA announced the postponement, it added, “Ten Bulls players, along with extra staff members, are currently in the NBA’s Health and Safety process.”

According to reports, the Bulls have been fully inoculated against COVID.

