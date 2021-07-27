In the Texas AG race amongst his allies, Trump chooses Ken Paxton over George P. Bush.

Former President Donald Trump has declared his support for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Trump issued a letterhead on Monday expressing his support for Paxton.

“Attorney General Ken Paxton has heroically fought for Texas and America against the savage and extremely dangerous Radical Left Democrats, as well as the naive and unsuspecting RINOs that are ruining our Country,” Trump added.

“Ken is a strong supporter of the Second Amendment, Election Integrity, and, most importantly, our Constitution. He is a huge supporter of our military and veterans. To Make America Great Again, it will require a patriot like Ken Paxton to champion America First policies. Ken has my unequivocal support for a second term as Attorney General of Texas. He is a genuine Texan who will protect Texas and will never fail you!

Paxton and George P. Bush are currently locked in a close battle for Texas Attorney General. In 2015, Paxton was elected Attorney General of Texas. In 2015, he was re-elected to a second term.

Paxton has been a fervent Trump supporter. He filed a lawsuit against Biden in the United States Supreme Court earlier this year, based on discredited claims of voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, and Wisconsin. Paxton backed the former president, filing lawsuits against the Biden administration over a proposed deportation freeze and for canceling the Keystone XL Pipeline’s presidential authorization for 2019.

Bush is the Commissioner of the Texas General Land Office at the moment. He is the only Bush political dynasty member that has officially endorsed Trump.

“If you look at my policies, you’ll notice that I’m all about America First. On June 10, Bush told Fox News Primetime that Trump represents the Republican Party’s core. “I’m my own man, I support him, and we need to carry on his legacy, capture the lightning that he brought to the Republican Party, and aid all of our fellow Republicans down the ballot.”

When asked if he had gotten any backlash from his family, Bush stated emphatically that family is remained at the forefront of his mind, regardless of the situation. This is a condensed version of the information.