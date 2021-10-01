In the span of a week, three endangered panthers have been killed by vehicles.

According to the Associated Press, the remains of a four-month-old panther were discovered within Big Cypress National Preserve on Tuesday, and a three-year-old panther was discovered dead on the park’s perimeter the same day. On Tuesday, the remains of a 10-year-old panther were discovered near Southwest Florida International Airport.

Florida panthers are the only known breeding population of puma in the eastern United States, according to the US Fish and Wildlife Service, however they were listed as an endangered species in 1967.

The government founded the Florida Panther Recovery Implementation Team in 2013 after collaborating with the state of Florida, other federal agencies, and private entities to help the species recover.

The US Fish and Wildlife Service website stated, “Historically, this subspecies occurred throughout the southeastern United States from Arkansas and Louisiana eastward across Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and sections of South Carolina.” “Today, the panther is reduced to a single breeding population in southern Florida, occupying fewer than 5% of its former range.”

The panther population has grown as a result of the rehabilitation efforts. Before 2016, no female panthers or cubs have been spotted north of the Caloosahatchee River since 1973, according to US Fish and Wildlife Service officials. In 2016, however, evidence of a female panther crossing the river was discovered. In 2017, that female panther was proven to have mated and given birth to two litters of kittens.

The recovery aim, according to officials, is to get the Florida panther reclassified from endangered to threatened status and subsequently removed off the federal list of endangered and threatened species.

However, these efforts confront considerable obstacles, because urbanization, road building, and residential development have a negative impact on suitable habitats for panthers.

Despite the fact that they are classified as reclusive and live in remote and underdeveloped places, the number of individuals living in southern Florida is increasing. This raises the chances of coming across a panther.

According to the Associated Press, 18 of the 24 total Florida panther deaths this year have been caused by deadly collisions. There could be up to 230 Florida panthers. This is a condensed version of the information.