In the search for COVID’s origin, the WHO is pressuring China to share raw data and lab samples.

The World Health Organization (WHO) chastised China for refusing to be completely honest in the COVID-19 origin study and discounting the notion that the pandemic began at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

In the early days of the pandemic, WHO officials commended Beijing for its support, but in 2021, they have taken a very different approach. The WHO particularly requested that China disclose raw data and grant authorization for laboratory samples to be retested in a statement released on Thursday outlining the next steps in a probe into the origins of the outbreak.

“[It] exemplifies scientific unity at its best and is no different from what we encourage all countries, including China, to support so that we can advance origins research fast and effectively,” according to the statement.

It’s not the first time the WHO has expressed dissatisfaction with China’s data sharing. A delegation of 25 international experts traveled to China earlier this year to discover more about how the pandemic began. Despite the fact that WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus thanked China for helping with the probe, he noted the team had “difficulties” accessing raw data.

Future research, he said, will incorporate “more rapid and complete data exchange.” However, it is uncertain whether China intends to collaborate.

Beijing has denied that it has been anything but transparent in its response to the pandemic and has defended its sharing of information with investigators. Officials have urged for other countries, particularly the United States, to allow an international team of experts to study their own countries as a possible genesis place in order to divert attention away from China.

The WHO supports the examination of samples from a variety of nations, stating on Wednesday that it is working with a “number of countries” that submitted SARS-CoV-2 samples in 2019, including Italy. Despite the importance of continuing to research samples, the WHO rejected China’s claim that the likelihood of COVID-19 originating in a lab could be ruled out. According to the WHO, having access to all data is critical in addressing that theory.

The allegation that the epidemic started at the Wuhan Institute of Virology was vigorously refuted by China. Officials have cited the findings of a joint WHO-China mission that it was the.