In the race for Mayor of New York City, Eric Adams defeats Curtis Sliwa.

New Yorkers have elected Democrat Eric Adams as their next mayor, making him only the second African-American to head the city.

The Associated Press declared the race over at 9:20 p.m. With 26% of the votes counted, Adams won with 73 percent of the vote.

Adams, 61, was the overwhelming favorite in his contest against Republican contender Curtis Sliwa heading into the general election. Democrats outnumber Republicans by a 7-to-1 margin in New York City.

Prior to Tuesday’s election, polls showed Adams leading Sliwa, a conservative radio personality and founder of the Guardian Angeles, a vigilante anti-crime group, by 40 points.

Adams accused Sliwa of making a mockery of the mayoral contest on several occasions. Sliwa, who is known for his outrageous pranks and antics, is accused of turning the election into a “circus,” according to the Democrat. Adams, a former Brooklyn borough president and police captain, campaigned on a platform of harsh policing. He also vowed a more welcoming attitude with Wall Street than his predecessor, Bill de Blasio. During his campaign, Adams stated, “New York will no longer be anti-business.”

Adams defeated more progressive Democrats in the party’s primary in June, including Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia, civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley, and entrepreneur Andrew Yang. Adams won with a one-point lead against Garcia after seven elimination rounds in New York City’s first ranked-choice voting election.

Adams, who won partly by appealing to the middle of the political spectrum, possessed more moderate views than his opponents.

During the campaign, however, he was chastised for irregularities in his financial and real estate documents. He was accused of utilizing his government office building as a campaign headquarters and of residing in a town house in New Jersey rather than Brooklyn. Both charges were refuted by Adams.

After casting his ballot at Public School 81 in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood on Election Day, Adams became emotional. Adams clutched a framed portrait of his late mother in his hands as he spoke to the reporters.

“This is for everyone,” Adams stated. “I have only three words for you: I am you.” “We’ve already won.” “Someone asked me how many votes you need to feel like you’ve won,” he said. They simply do not understand; we have already won. I’m not supposed to be here. This is a condensed version of the information.