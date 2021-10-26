In the race for Florida Governor, Taddeo claims to be more Democrat and anti-socialist than her opponents.

Annette Taddeo has used her life story as a weapon and shield to let people know who she is and who she isn’t along her path from Miami company owner to state senator representing a Trump district to now running for governor of Florida.

That narrative, of an air force pilot father who was taken from his family’s farm in Colombia by FARC insurgents, comes up repeatedly in Taddeo’s interviews, as she explains why Republicans’ tried-and-true, but now potent “socialist” charges against Democrats won’t work against her.

In her announcement video for her Democratic race for governor, she made the distinction plain obvious, branding the kidnappers a “Marxist terrorist outfit.”

She has reams of criticism ready for incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis, but she stated during her announcement that she does not disagree with Representative Charlie Crist and Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried on numerous policy issues.

In an interview with The Washington Newsday, she did, however, make obvious distinctions between them.

“We have to fight back,” Taddeo declared in response to the accusations of socialism. “My main point is that you can’t just say, “I’m a capitalist.” Some Democrats claim that this is a common response.” The remark was a subtle dig at Fried, who declared in her unveiling video that “I’m a businessman. Let me repeat that. I’m a businessperson.” Pushback against bogus Republican assertions, Taddeo said, must be difficult, and it “works better when it’s a personal message.” She went on to say that the FARC terrorist group in Cuba was “funded by the Castro brothers.”

If she wins the primary, she believes her background and experiences will be the key to defeating DeSantis.

“On the socialism front, the fact that she is the daughter of a FARC guerilla kidnapping victim means it will be difficult to make the socialism charge stick on her,” a Florida Democrat who has not endorsed a candidate told The Washington Newsday.

Taddeo further points out that she has been a lifelong Democrat, whereas Crist is a former Republican and Fried has previously advocated for Republicans.

However, Crist, a well-known figure among Florida Democrats who served as governor, dwarfs Taddeo in terms of name recognition.