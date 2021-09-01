In the post-9/11, post-Trump America, a Muslim writer discusses finding her voice.

I remember exactly where I was and what I was doing on September 11, 2001, when the first hijacked plane hit the World Trade Center in New York City, as do most Americans of a certain age. My spouse yelled for me as I was showering. I was dripping wet and covered in a towel while tens of millions of others watched in horror as the Twin Towers collapsed, killing thousands of people within.

Emotions from that day are far more palpable now than they were two decades ago.

My stomach churned with disgust. Fear gripped my body as I thought of my family who worked there. Dread sunk into my chest like a big rock. I wondered, as did many other Americans, who was assaulting us. But, as a Muslim, I had other concerns: Did the assailants identify themselves as Muslims? What would happen to the rest of us if that were to happen?

I hurriedly dressed and went to work as an education reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. While still attempting to understand what had happened, I spoke with shocked school authorities and kids.

That evening, I called my folks in Texas to check in. My brother, who was in middle school at the time, was in class when his instructor informed him of the news. He became jittery and, in the teacher’s opinion, asked far too many questions. “Is this the third World War?” Did they set off a bomb in the city? “Are they going to nuke our town next?” says the narrator. She told him to shut talking and leave her classroom because she couldn’t stand looking at his face.

Coworkers at the department store where my mother had worked for years abruptly refused to speak to her. My hijab-wearing cousin was removed off her college campus by cops because it was no longer considered safe for her to be there.

My grief and fury as an American were so exacerbated by my fear and concern as a Muslim in the aftermath of that day’s atrocity that I felt driven to do something unfathomable for me: I poured my heart out to the readers of the Sunday paper.

